UFC on ESPN+ 10 Full Live Results: Dos Anjos vs. Lee (Results & Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC on ESPN+ 10: Dos Anjos vs. Lee bout from Rochester, New York, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 18, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Champion lands in Rochester, New York, for the first time in the promotion’s history for UFC on ESPN+ 10: Dos Anjos vs. Lee.

The headlining bout on the Rochester fight card pits former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos against former lightweight contender Kevin Lee. Having failed to claim the interim UFC welterweight title in a battle with Colby Covington, Dos Anjos has been trying to work his way back into title contention. He faces a tough task in the UFC Rochester headliner, as he welcomes Lee to the division.

After Lee lost two of his last three in the lightweight division and the battle with the scale becoming a little more difficult, he decided to try his hands in the 170-pound weight class to see if he can make a run at the belt there. Dos Anjos is a daunting first fight in a new weight class, but it’s an exciting fight that promises to elevate the winner in the championship conversation.

The UFC Fight Night in Rochester, New York, co-main event was initially slated to feature Neil Magny vs. Vicente Luque, but Magny was pulled from the fight after being flagged for a potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

The co-main event now features a middleweight bout between Antonio Carlos Junior and Ian Heinisch.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC on ESPN+ 10 Full Live Results: Dos Anjos vs. Lee from Rochester

UFC on ESPN+ 10: Dos Anjos vs. Lee Fight Card in Rochester, New York

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee



Antônio Carlos Júnior vs. Ian Heinisch

Megan Anderson vs. Felicia Spencer



Vicente Luque vs. Derrick Krantz — Neil Magny Out

Charles Oliveira vs. Nik Lentz



Davi Ramos vs. Austin Hubbard

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)