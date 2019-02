Watch the UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Post-Fight Press Conference

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez Post-fight Press Conference streaming live from Phoenix, Arizona following the event. Hear from the big winners and marquee names and find out who earned the coveted fighter bonuses.

