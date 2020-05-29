UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns weigh-in video and quick results

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

SPOILER: Scroll down for UFC on ESPN 9 weigh-in results

Watch the UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns weigh-ins LIVE from Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission earlier this week approved for combat sports to return to its state beginning with Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns, which takes place at the UFC Apex, a state-of-the-art production facility. The Apex was built with the specific intent of operating televised events and shows like The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series. There will be no live audience in attendance at UFC on ESPN 9 or other UFC events held at the Apex in the near future.

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley squares off with Gilbert Burns in the UFC on ESPN 9 main event on ESPN and ESPN+.

The fight promotion returns to the Apex on June 6 for UFC 250, which is slated to feature dual-division champion Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line for the first time against former Invicta champion Felicia Spencer.

TRENDING > Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor UFC welterweight title shot

UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Tyron Woodley (170.5) vs Gilbert Burns (170.5)



Blagoy Ivanov (255.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (259.5)



Billy Quarantillo (149.5) vs. Spike Carlyle (150) – 150-pound catchweight bout

Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs. Brok Weaver (157.5)*



Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Hannah Cifers (115.5)



Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs Antonina Shevchenko (125.5)

Daniel Rodriguez (170) vs. Gabe Green (170.5)



Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Klidson Abreu (206)



Tim Elliott (126) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)



Louis Smolka (136) vs. Casey Kenney



Chris Gutiérrez (145.5) vs. Vince Morales (145.5)

*Brok Weaver was 1.5 pounds overweight, he will forfeit 20-percent of fight purse to Roosevelt Roberts