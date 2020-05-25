HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns fight card on May 30

May 25, 2020
UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns
Date: May 30, 2020
Venue: UFC APEX
Location: Las Vegas, NV

Gate: No ticket sales
Attendance: No audience in attendance

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX

*The UFC had initially planned to hold the UFC on ESPN 9 fight card on May 23, but moved it to May 30 with hopes that it could be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is expected to approve the move to Las Vegas at a May 27 commission tele-meeting. The mass cancellations and postponements were due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

UFC on ESPN 9 Fight Card

Main Card (9 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns
  • Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai
  • Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers

Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Katlyn Chookagian vs Antonina Shevchenko
  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle
  • Jamahal Hill vs. Klidson Abreu
  • Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval
  • Louis Smolka vs. Casey Kenney
  • Chris Gutiérrez vs. Vince Morales

