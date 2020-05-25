UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns fight card on May 30

UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns

Date: May 30, 2020

Venue: UFC APEX

Location: Las Vegas, NV



Gate: No ticket sales

Attendance: No audience in attendance

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: XXX

– Performance of the Night: XXX

– Performance of the Night: XXX

*The UFC had initially planned to hold the UFC on ESPN 9 fight card on May 23, but moved it to May 30 with hopes that it could be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is expected to approve the move to Las Vegas at a May 27 commission tele-meeting. The mass cancellations and postponements were due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

UFC on ESPN 9 Fight Card

Main Card (9 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns



Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai



Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez



Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver



Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers



Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)