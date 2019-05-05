UFC on ESPN+ 9 main card results and fight highlights from Ottawa

Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone were the featured fighters at UFC on ESPN+ 9 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Saturday night, but there was a full slate of 12 bouts. The main card was loaded with explosive fights at the Canadian Tire Centre, but none could bring the electricity of Iaquinta and Cowboy.

Though Iaquinta had no quit in him, he couldn’t match the old-man strength of Cowboy, who now carries the power of fatherhood into the cage with him. Cowboy admittedly never really had a sharp focus on a UFC championship, but following the birth of his son last year, that all changed.

Cowboy now wants to win a UFC world title for his son and it showed in his much more mature approach to the fight against Iaquinta, who gave Cowboy everything he could ask for and more.

Check out the main card highlights from UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

UFC on ESPN+ 9 Main Card Bout Fight Highlights from Ottawa

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone def. Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)

Cowboy drops Al at the end of the third, but Iaquinta survives the round! #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/TsuUj3guxo — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2019

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG What an ending to this fight!! #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/oGnisxe5mi — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2019

Derek Brunson def. Elias Theodorou by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Shane Burgos def. Cub Swanson by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 27-30)

Merab Dvalishvili def. Brad Katona by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Walt Harris def. Serghei Spivak by TKO (strikes) at 0:50, R1

Andrew Sanchez def. Marc-André Barriault by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

