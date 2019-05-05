UFC on ESPN+ 9 preliminary bout results and fight highlights from Ottawa

Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone were the featured fighters at UFC on ESPN+ 9 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Saturday night, but there was a full slate of 12 bouts. The preliminary line-up featured six bouts, topped by Macy Chiasson vs. Sarah Moras at the Canadian Tire Centre.

When all was said and done, Chiasson continued storming through the UFC bantamweight division. She laid a heavy dose of ground and pound on Moras in the second round, forcing the referee to stop their feature bout at 2:22 of the second frame. Chiasson is now 5-0 as a professional and has won all three of her UFC bouts with finishes.

Also on the prelims, Vince Morales won a controversial decision over Aiemann Zahabi, the younger brother of longtime Georges St-Pierre trainer Firas Zahabi.

Check out the preliminary bout highlights from UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

UFC on ESPN+ 9 Preliminary Bout Fight Highlights from Ottawa

Macy Chiasson def. Sarah Moras by TKO (punches) at 2:22, R2

Q: How long before Moras shoots for the takedown? A: pic.twitter.com/2aRvVVY3v3 — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019

#UFCOttawa prelims end in vicious fashion thanks to @macy_chiasson Main card on ESPN+ kicks off at 8 p.m. ET ➡️ https://t.co/k41Og8VagF pic.twitter.com/IXm8z05BlS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 4, 2019

Vince Morales def. Aiemann Zahabi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Nordine Taleb def. Kyle Prepolec by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kyle Nelson def. Matt Sayles by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:16, R3

That's it! Matt Sayles gets the late 3rd-round sub at #UFCOttawa on enemy soil! pic.twitter.com/XU9QN121Rq — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019

Arjan Bhullar def. Juan Adams by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Bhullar shoots, and gets the first takedown of the match!#UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/0BYRJZoRsL — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019

Cole Smith def. Mitch Gagnon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Now Smith looks for the RNC finish, but Gagnon survives! What a back and forth round 3! #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/9wtadWXw8z — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

