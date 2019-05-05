UFC on ESPN+ 9 preliminary bout results and fight highlights from Ottawa

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 4, 2019
Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone were the featured fighters at UFC on ESPN+ 9 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Saturday night, but there was a full slate of 12 bouts. The preliminary line-up featured six bouts, topped by Macy Chiasson vs. Sarah Moras at the Canadian Tire Centre.

When all was said and done, Chiasson continued storming through the UFC bantamweight division. She laid a heavy dose of ground and pound on Moras in the second round, forcing the referee to stop their feature bout at 2:22 of the second frame. Chiasson is now 5-0 as a professional and has won all three of her UFC bouts with finishes.

Also on the prelims, Vince Morales won a controversial decision over Aiemann Zahabi, the younger brother of longtime Georges St-Pierre trainer Firas Zahabi.

Check out the preliminary bout highlights from UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

UFC on ESPN+ 9 Preliminary Bout Fight Highlights from Ottawa

Macy Chiasson def. Sarah Moras by TKO (punches) at 2:22, R2

Vince Morales def. Aiemann Zahabi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Nordine Taleb def. Kyle Prepolec by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kyle Nelson def. Matt Sayles by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:16, R3

Arjan Bhullar def. Juan Adams by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Cole Smith  def. Mitch Gagnon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

RELATED:

Following UFC on ESPN+ 9 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canda, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to Brazil for UFC 237, where strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will make the second defense of her title. She squares off with home country fighter Jessica Andrade in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, May 11.

