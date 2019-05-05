UFC on ESPN+ 9 preliminary bout results and fight highlights from Ottawa

Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone were the featured fighters at UFC on ESPN+ 9 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Saturday night, but there was a full slate of 12 bouts. The preliminary line-up featured six bouts, topped by Macy Chiasson vs. Sarah Moras at the Canadian Tire Centre.
When all was said and done, Chiasson continued storming through the UFC bantamweight division. She laid a heavy dose of ground and pound on Moras in the second round, forcing the referee to stop their feature bout at 2:22 of the second frame. Chiasson is now 5-0 as a professional and has won all three of her UFC bouts with finishes.
Also on the prelims, Vince Morales won a controversial decision over Aiemann Zahabi, the younger brother of longtime Georges St-Pierre trainer Firas Zahabi.
Check out the preliminary bout highlights from UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Macy Chiasson def. Sarah Moras by TKO (punches) at 2:22, R2
Q: How long before Moras shoots for the takedown?
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
#UFCOttawa prelims end in vicious fashion thanks to @macy_chiasson
Main card on ESPN+ kicks off at 8 p.m. ET ➡️ https://t.co/k41Og8VagF pic.twitter.com/IXm8z05BlS
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 4, 2019
Vince Morales def. Aiemann Zahabi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Combination lands for Zahabi!#UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/N0HObkmzCq
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
Agree? #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/TXH6mZbmVw
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
Nordine Taleb def. Kyle Prepolec by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Leg kicks serious!@TNT83MMA #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/OLZ2gIg8JD
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
Kyle Nelson def. Matt Sayles by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:16, R3
Short shot lands and hurts Nelson! #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/W4Go6e82iv
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
That's it!
Matt Sayles gets the late 3rd-round sub at #UFCOttawa on enemy soil! pic.twitter.com/XU9QN121Rq
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
Arjan Bhullar def. Juan Adams by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Bhullar shoots, and gets the first takedown of the match!#UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/0BYRJZoRsL
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
?? @TheOneASB gets the W at #UFCOttawa! pic.twitter.com/kjnVEUoviA
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
You want to do what, @TheOneASB?! #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/DtidRAviU1
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
Cole Smith def. Mitch Gagnon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
1-1 heading into round 3? #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/a2isJXm2pE
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
What a sequence!@MitchGagnonUFC rocks Smith, but he somehow survives. Wow! #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/PzguzEhrLj
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
Now Smith looks for the RNC finish, but Gagnon survives! What a back and forth round 3! #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/9wtadWXw8z
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
First Octagon appearance ✅
First Octagon win ✅ #UFCOttawa pic.twitter.com/9Vwb22M7vw
— UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2019
