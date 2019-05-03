UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy main card weigh-in face-offs video

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Al Iaquinta and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone made their UFC on ESPN+ 9 main event official on Friday, each of them easily making weight on the scale in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

They’ll square off on Saturday night with the winner hoping to continue up the ladder to a UFC lightweight title shot.

The 155-pound belts are expected to be unified at UFC 242 on Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi when champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces interim titleholder Dustin Poirier.

Check out the UFC Ottawa main card face-offs from Friday morning’s official weigh-in, where Iaquinta and Cerrone stared each other down for the final time prior to Saturday’s bouts.

Tune in Saturday, May 4, for full UFC on ESPN+ 9 live results from Ottawa, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone squares off with Al Iaquinta.