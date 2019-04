UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy Fight Card

UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy

Date: May 4, 2019

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

Location: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

UFC on ESPN+ 9 Fight Card

Main Card (5 p.m. PDT on ESPN+)

Al Iaquinta vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou

Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos

Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Walt Harris vs. Sergey Spivak

Marc-André Barriault vs. Andrew Sanchez

Prelims (2 p.m. PDT on ESPN)