UFC on ESPN+ 8 Weigh-in Results: Middleweight showdown set for Ft. Lauderdale

Saturday’s UFC event in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., got the green light following Friday’s official weigh-in.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Jack Hermansson headline UFC on ESPN+ 8 after they and the rest of the fighters on the fight card made weight without issue.

Jacare was originally slated to meet Yoel Romero in a rematch, but those plans fell through when Romero withdrew because of a bout with pneumonia. That also caused officials to move the main card from ESPN’s flagship network and put it on the ESPN+ streaming app instead.

Jacare is still hopeful that a victory in Florida puts him next in line for a shot at the UFC middleweight championship later this year, but he’ll be fighting rising contender Jack Hermansson instead of Romero to get there.

Jacare stepped on the scale at 185.5 pounds, while Hermansson weighed 185 pounds.

The UFC on ESPN+ 8 co-main event features controversial heavyweight Greg Hardy, who weighed 264.5. He faces Dmitrii Smoliakov (who weighed 262 pounds) in his second official UFC bout.

Hardy is a former NFL player that has struggled to gain acceptance because of a background of domestic violence. He has shown promise in the cage, knocking out all three of his amateur opponents before moving on to do the same to his first three opponents as a professional.

Hardy looked to be on his way to a fourth professional victory in his UFC debut, but was disqualified after he landed a blatant illegal knee to the face of his downed opponent.

He hopes to get back on track when he faces Smoliakov.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s ‘Proper No. 12’ helps push Irish whiskey sales past $1 billion in U.S. for first time

UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Jacare Souza (185.5) vs. Jack Hermansson (185)

Greg Hardy (264.5) vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov (262)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Mike Perry (171)

Glover Teixeira (205.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)

John Lineker (135) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135)

Roosevelt Roberts (155) vs. Thomas Gifford (156)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Ben Saunders (170.5) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)

Andrei Arlovski (247) vs. Augusto Sakai (264)

Carla Esparza (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)

Gilbert Burns (156) vs. Mike Davis (155)

Early Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)