UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in face-offs: Fighters stare each other down in Jacksonville

Watch the UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris fighters face off following the official weigh-ins. Alistair Overeem, Walt Harris, Claudia Gadelha, Angela Hill, and the rest of the athletes for Saturday’s event squared off before a select group of media including MMAWeekly.com.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in results & video: Overeem vs. Harris official; Urijah Faber surprisingly weighs in

