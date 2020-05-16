UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris Live Results

Full live results for the first UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris bout from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 16, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

NOTE the UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris start times

UFC Overeem vs. Harris main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC Overeem vs. Harris prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris live results from Jacksonville

UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harri takes place on Saturday, May 16 in Jacksonville, Fla. UFC on ESPN 8 is the final event of a three-event series taking place over an eight-day span at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

UFC President Dana White and Company essentially restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje last Saturday followed by a Wednesday night event and now UFC on ESPN 8 this Saturday.

UFC on ESPN 8 features an exciting heavyweight match-up between one of the sport’s pioneers, 39-year-old Alistair Overeem, facing off with one of its newer charges in Walt Harris.

There is no drop-off in talent on this fight card, as a key strawweight bout between Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill takes the spotlight for the co-main event.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris Quick Results

Main Card (9 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris

Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

Prelims (6 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera

Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris complete face-offs

