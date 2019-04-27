UFC on ESPN+ 8 main event: Can Jack Hermansson stop Jacare’s run to the title?

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has been fighting under the UFC banner for six years, where he has been entrenched at the top of the middleweight division. He’s currently a step away from a title shot, a spot he’s been in before, and he’s not prepared to lose it.

Though Jacare was originally slated to avenge a loss to Yoel Romero at UFC on ESPN+ 8 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., that was derailed when Romero withdrew because of a bout with pneumonia.

Jacare was looking forward to making a statement in that fight, but now he’ll instead face Jack Hermansson, who might just be an even more risky fight for the Brazilian’s title hopes. Hermansson isn’t ranked as high as Jacare or Romero, but a loss to him would certainly upend Jacare’s championship aspirations.

He’s not prepared to let that happen, but Hermansson proclaims to have the best ground-and-pound game in the world. He believes that he’s got the tools to upset Jacare and leap over him into title contention.

Will Jacare Souza stop the Swede and keep his spot to challenge the winner of the unification bout between UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and interim titleholder Israel Adesanya or will Jack Hermansson keep streaking to the top?

Tune in Saturday, April 27 to MMAWeekly.com for UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson full live results from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.