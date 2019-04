UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson Fight Card and Event Information

UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson

Date: April 27, 2019

Venue: BB&T Center

Location: Sunrise, Florida UFC on ESPN+ 8 Fight Card Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Jacare Souza vs. Jack Hermansson

Greg Hardy vs. Dmitirii Smoliakov

Alex Oliveira vs. Mike Perry

Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba

John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Thomas Gifford Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN) Ben Saunders vs. Takashi Sato

Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai Early Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Jim Miller vs. Jason Gonzalez

Jodie Esquibel vs. Angela Hill

Court McGee vs. Dhiego Lima