UFC on ESPN+ 8 Full Live Results: Jacare vs. Hermansson (Results & Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs Hermansson bout from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.)

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Jack Hermansson headline UFC on ESPN+ 8 in the promotion’s return to the Sunshine State of Florida.

Jacare was originally slated to meet Yoel Romero in a rematch in the Florida headliner, but those plans fell through when Romero withdrew because of a bout with pneumonia. That also caused officials to move the main card from ESPN’s flagship network and put it on the ESPN+ streaming app instead.

Jacare is still hopeful that a victory in Florida puts him next in line for a shot at the UFC middleweight championship later this year, but he’ll be fighting rising contender Jack Hermansson instead of Romero to get there.

The UFC on ESPN+ 8 co-main event features controversial heavyweight Greg Hardy, who faces Dmitrii Smoliakov in his second official UFC bout.

Hardy is a former NFL player that has struggled to gain acceptance because of a background of domestic violence. He has shown promise in the cage, knocking out all three of his amateur opponents before moving on to do the same to his first three opponents as a professional.

Hardy looked to be on his way to a fourth professional victory in his UFC debut, but was disqualified after he landed a blatant illegal knee to the face of his downed opponent.

He hopes to get back on track when he faces Smoliakov at UFC on ESPN+ 8.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Ft. Lauderdale Full Live Results: Jacare vs. Hermansson

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Jacare Souza vs. Jack Hermansson

Greg Hardy vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov

Alex Oliveira vs. Mike Perry

Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba

John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Thomas Gifford

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Ben Saunders vs. Takashi Sato

Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai

Carla Esparza vs. Virna Jandiroba

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Davis

Early Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Jim Miller vs. Jason Gonzalez

Jodie Esquibel vs. Angela Hill

Court McGee vs. Dhiego Lima

— RESULTS WILL LOAD HERE —