UFC on ESPN+ 8 co-main event: Can Greg Hardy focus and overcome Dmitry Smoliakov?

April 27, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Greg Hardy has shown some of the most incredible explosiveness in recent UFC heavyweight memory. If he can dial in his game, he could rocket up the ranks of the UFC’s heaviest division.

Hardy stumbled in his UFC debut, however. He was rocking Allen Crowder, but unloaded with an illegal knee that left Crowder unable to continue, which meant Hardy was unable to win. He was disqualified. 

For his second fight under the UFC banner the former NFL star will face an even tougher task in Dmitry Smoliakov, who has much more experience than Hardy and a solid 9-2 record to accompany it. 

Will Greg Hardy get on track in the UFC on ESPN+ 8 co-main event or will Dmitry Smoliakov expose him as a flash in the pan?

TRENDING > UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz inks deal with Combate Americas

Tune in Saturday, April 27 to MMAWeekly.com for UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson full live results from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

