UFC on ESPN+ 8 attendance and gate numbers from Ft. Lauderdale

Following UFC on ESPN+ 8 on Saturday, UFC president Dana White revealed the gate and attendance numbers stemming from the event. 12,754 spectators attended the 13-fight card event at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. generating gate receipts totaling $1,209,654.09.

Those in attendance witnessed Jack Hermansson become a contender in the middleweight division with a unanimous decision win over the seasoned Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the fight card’s main event. It was the biggest win in the Swede’s career.

In the co-main event, former NLF defensive end Greg Hardy picked up his first octagon win with a first-round TKO of Dmitrii Smoliakov. Hardy hurt Smoliakov with an uppercut and finished him on the ground with a series of hammer fists.

Saturday was the second time the fight promotion has held an event at the venue with the first being UFC on FX: Johnson vs. McCall in June 2012. UFC on ESPN+ 8 nearly doubled the 2012 attendance at BB&T Center.