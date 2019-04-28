HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jack Hermansson defeats Jacare Souza at UFC Ft Lauderdale

featuredJack Hermansson knocks Jacare Souza out of title contention at UFC Ft. Lauderdale

Rory MacDonald Bellator 179

featuredRory MacDonald fights Jon Fitch to a majority draw at Bellator 220, keeps his belt

UFC Ft Lauderdale Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 8 Full Live Results: Jacare vs. Hermansson (Results & Fight Stats)

UFC Ft Lauderdale Weigh-in Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 8 Weigh-in Results: Middleweight showdown set for Ft. Lauderdale

UFC on ESPN+ 8 attendance and gate numbers from Ft. Lauderdale

April 28, 2019
NoNo Comments

Following UFC on ESPN+ 8 on Saturday, UFC president Dana White revealed the gate and attendance numbers stemming from the event. 12,754 spectators attended the 13-fight card event at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. generating gate receipts totaling $1,209,654.09.

Those in attendance witnessed Jack Hermansson become a contender in the middleweight division with a unanimous decision win over the seasoned Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the fight card’s main event. It was the biggest win in the Swede’s career.

In the co-main event, former NLF defensive end Greg Hardy picked up his first octagon win with a first-round TKO of Dmitrii Smoliakov. Hardy hurt Smoliakov with an uppercut and finished him on the ground with a series of hammer fists.

RELATED > UFC Ft. Lauderdale Bonuses: Mike Perry and Alex Oliveira cash in with back and forth war

Saturday was the second time the fight promotion has held an event at the venue with the first being UFC on FX: Johnson vs. McCall in June 2012. UFC on ESPN+ 8 nearly doubled the 2012 attendance at BB&T Center.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA