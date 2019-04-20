UFC on ESPN+ 7 produces a sellout in St. Petersburg, Russia

Though UFC on ESPN+ 7 flew under the radar for many fans, the fight card sold out Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia, according to UFC officials.

The UFC did not release any gate revenue figures, but announced UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik a sellout with attendance of 7,326.

It was the UFC’s first event in Saint Petersburg, but its second in Russia.

The UFC’s first event was in Moscow late last year. UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik also featured Aleksei Oleinik in the main event, where he submitted Mark Hunt in front of a crowd of 22,603 at Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

The Russian fighter didn’t fair as well in Saint Petersburg. His friend and former training partner Alistair Overeem riddled him with powerful knees from the clinch before finishing him with several brutal punches at the 4:45 mark of the first round in their main event.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov on Dustin Poirier fight: “I have to maul him, like I do with everybody’

The 41-year-old is now forced to go back to the drawing board and re-evaluate his career.

Overeem, meanwhile, has now won back-to-back bouts and is looking to notch a third and continue his pursuit of the UFC heavyweight championship. He is hoping to land a fight with Alexander Volkov, whom he was initially scheduled to face in Saint Petersburg before the Russian had to withdraw from the fight.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)