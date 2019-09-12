HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 202 McGregor vs Diaz

featuredConor McGregor draws motivation from Nate Diaz

Dana White and Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington: UFC 244 negotiations ‘not fair; the company is rolling in money’

featuredUFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier recap video

featuredBellator 226 results: Ryan Bader’s first heavyweight title defense ruled a no-contest

UFC on ESPN 7: Overeem vs. Harris fight card

September 12, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC on ESPN 7: Overeem vs. Harris
Date: December 7, 2019
Venue: Capital One Arena
Location: Washington, D.C.

gate: $XXX
attendance: XXX

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX

 

UFC on ESPN 7 Fight Card

  • Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
  • Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya
  • Cláudia Gadelha vs. Cynthia Calvillo
  • Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell
  • Carlos Condit vs. Mickey Gall
  • Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong
  • Cortney Casey vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA