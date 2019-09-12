UFC on ESPN 7: Overeem vs. Harris fight card

UFC on ESPN 7: Overeem vs. Harris
Date: December 7, 2019
Venue: Capital One Arena
Location: Washington, D.C.
gate: $XXX
attendance: XXX
Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX
UFC on ESPN 7 Fight Card
- Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
- Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Cláudia Gadelha vs. Cynthia Calvillo
- Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell
- Carlos Condit vs. Mickey Gall
- Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong
- Cortney Casey vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles