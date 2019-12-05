UFC on ESPN 7 Live Results: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik (results & fight stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN 7: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik bout from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFCon ESPN 7 Live Results: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik start times

UFC on ESPN 7 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN

UFC on ESPN 7 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN

UFC on ESPN 7 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship lands in Washington, DC, this week for a fight card topped by the big boys.

The UFC on ESPN 7 main event features 39-year-old Alistair Overeem, who faces 31-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik, as he makes a final run at the UFC heavyweight title.

Overeem has held titles in numerous organizations around the globe, but the UFC heavyweight title has thus far eluded him. He lost to Stipe Miocic in his only UFC title fight, so he’s looking to fight his way back into contention to see if he can finally capture that elusive championship.

He faces no easy task this weekend, however, as he squares off with Rozenstruik, who may not have the same level of experience as Overeem, but is currently 9-0 as a professional. He has won all three of his UFC bouts, as well as eight of his nine overall bouts, by way of knockout or TKO stoppage.

Rozenstruik is a late replacement for Walt Harris, who withdrew from the bout with Overeem in late October when his stepdaughter went missing. That situation ended in heartbreaking tragedy, as police found the remains of Aniah Blanchard, who is believed to have been murdered.

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN 7 Live Results: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik live results from Washington DC

UFC on ESPN 7 Live Results: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik Fight Card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik



Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell

Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya



Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon

Thiago Alves vs. Tim Means

Billy Quarantillo vs. Jacob Kilburn

Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles

Early Prelims (5:30 pm. ET on ESPN+)