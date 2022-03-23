UFC on ESPN+ 63 live results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

UFC on ESPN+ 63 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 26, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Click on the fight below in the UFC on ESPN+ 63 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
The headliner features a heavyweight throwdown between top ranked fighters Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus.
Schedule for UFC on ESPN+ 63: Blaydes vs. Daukaus start times
- UFC on ESPN+ 63 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN
- UFC on ESPN+ 63 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN
UFC on ESPN+ 63 live results
UFC on ESPN+ 63: Blaydes vs. Daukaus takes place on Saturday, March 26, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division, Curtis Blaydes is looking for a big victory to remain in title contention. He would love to get another shot at current titleholder Francis Ngannou, whom Blaydes lost to in 2018. Chris Daukaus, sitting at No. 9 in the rankings, is coming off of a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis, so he needs to make a splash to remain in the upper echelon of the division.
The UFC on ESPN+ 63 co-main event features an important women’s flyweight bout between top ten ranked competitors Joanne Wood and Alexa Grasso.
UFC on ESPN+ 63 Live Results & Fight Card
UFC on ESPN+ 63 Results – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ on ESPN)
- Main Event – Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
- Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso
- Flyweight: Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France
- Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena
- Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Alexey Oleynik
- Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borschev
UFC on ESPN+ 63 Results – Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)
- Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin
- Women’s Bantamweight: Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa
- Bantamweight: Chris Gutiérrez vs. Danaa Batgerel
- Women’s Flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot
- Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvořák
- Featherweight: Luis Saldaña vs. Bruno Souza
