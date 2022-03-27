UFC on ESPN+ 63 bonuses: Curtis Blaydes earns an extra $50,000 for main event finish

UFC officials announced the recipients of the $50,000 performance-based fighter bonuses following UFC on ESPN+ 63 on Saturday. Four fighters walked away with the bonus money.

The event took place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and was headlined by a heavyweight bout between contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. Blaydes knocked Daukaus out in the second round, earning one of the bonus checks. The other bonus payouts went to Columbus’ own Matt Brown, Bryan Barberena, and Chris Gutiérrez.

UFC on ESPN+ 63 Fight of the Night

Fight of the Night honors was awarded to the main card welterweight bout between Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena. The two slugged it out for three rounds with each having their moments. In the end, Barberena was declared the winner by split decision after the epic war.

Performance of the Night Bonus

Curtis Blaydes called for an interim title bout after his main event win over Chris Daukaus. The fight played out entirely on their feet and Blaydes sealed the deal in the opening moments of the second round. Blaydes connected with a clean right hand that dropped Daukaus. He immediately followed Daukaus to the canvas and finished with a series of follow-up punches.

Performance of the Night Bonus

Chris Gutiérrez earned a bonus for his second-round finish of Danaa Batgerel on the preliminary fight card. Gutiérrez landed a spinning back fist that started the ending sequence of the fight. He finished with elbows and took home a bonus.