HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 63 bonuses: Curtis Blaydes earns an extra $50,000 for main event finish

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 63 results: Curtis Blaydes crushes Chris Daukaus

featuredNate Diaz requests to be released by the UFC: ‘I’ve got sh*t to do’

UFC on ESPN+ 63 live results: Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 63 live results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

UFC on ESPN+ 63 bonuses: Curtis Blaydes earns an extra $50,000 for main event finish

March 27, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC officials announced the recipients of the $50,000 performance-based fighter bonuses following UFC on ESPN+ 63 on Saturday. Four fighters walked away with the bonus money.

The event took place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and was headlined by a heavyweight bout between contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. Blaydes knocked Daukaus out in the second round, earning one of the bonus checks. The other bonus payouts went to Columbus’ own Matt Brown,  Bryan Barberena, and Chris Gutiérrez.

UFC on ESPN+ 63 Fight of the Night

Fight of the Night honors was awarded to the main card welterweight bout between Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena. The two slugged it out for three rounds with each having their moments. In the end, Barberena was declared the winner by split decision after the epic war.

UFC on ESPN+ 63 results: Curtis Blaydes crushes Chris Daukaus

Performance of the Night Bonus

Curtis Blaydes called for an interim title bout after his main event win over Chris Daukaus. The fight played out entirely on their feet and Blaydes sealed the deal in the opening moments of the second round. Blaydes connected with a clean right hand that dropped Daukaus. He immediately followed Daukaus to the canvas and finished with a series of follow-up punches.

Performance of the Night Bonus

Chris Gutiérrez earned a bonus for his second-round finish of Danaa Batgerel on the preliminary fight card. Gutiérrez landed a spinning back fist that started the ending sequence of the fight. He finished with elbows and took home a bonus.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA