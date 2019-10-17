HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 6 Reyes vs Weidman weigh-in video

featuredUFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman weigh-in video

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredUFC on ESPN 6 weigh-in results: Weidman vs. Reyes set, but two fighters miss weight

Jon Jones UFC 235 workout scrum

featuredUFC champ Jon Jones pleads no contest in Albuquerque strip club case

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson recap video

UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman weigh-in video

October 17, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on ESPN 6 weigh-in live from Boston on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. If you’re not around for the live stream, the weigh-ins are available for on-demand playback immediately following the live broadcast.

No. 4 ranked light heavyweight Dominick Reyes welcomes former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman to the 205-pound division in the main event, while Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens attempt to settle the score in their featherweight co-main event following a false-start in their last bout.

TRENDING > UFC champ Jon Jones pleads no contest in Albuquerque strip club case

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Oct. 18 for full UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman live results from Boston, Mass. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman moves up to light heavyweight, where his welcoming committee is highly regarded contender Dominick Reyes.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA