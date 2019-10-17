UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on ESPN 6 weigh-in live from Boston on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com. If you’re not around for the live stream, the weigh-ins are available for on-demand playback immediately following the live broadcast.

No. 4 ranked light heavyweight Dominick Reyes welcomes former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman to the 205-pound division in the main event, while Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens attempt to settle the score in their featherweight co-main event following a false-start in their last bout.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Oct. 18 for full UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman live results from Boston, Mass. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman moves up to light heavyweight, where his welcoming committee is highly regarded contender Dominick Reyes.