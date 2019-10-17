UFC on ESPN 6 Live Results: Reyes vs. Weidman

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman bout from Boston, Mass., is scheduled to begin on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman start times

UFC on ESPN 6 main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN2

UFC on ESPN 6 prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN2

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Boston, Mass., this week for UFC on ESPN 6, featuring former middleweight champion Chris Weidman making the move up to light heavyweight. No. 4 ranked contender Dominick Reyes will be standing across the Octagon from him on Friday, ready to welcome him to the division.

The UFC on ESPN 6 co-main event features the second attempt at Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens. The two originally stepped in the Octagon at a UFC Fight Night event on Sept. 21 in Mexico City. Their main event bout lasted a mere 15 seconds before Stephens was poked in the eye and unable to continue. The two later got into a physical altercation in a hotel lobby, but will now attempt to finish the fight that never got started in Mexico when they return to the cage in Boston.

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman results from Boston

UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman Fight Card from Boston

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli

Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce

Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson

Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart

Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN2)