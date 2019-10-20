UFC on ESPN 6: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman recap video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
See the highlights and recap from UFC on ESPN 6: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman. Reyes proved his place in the 205-pound division by quickly spoiling Weidman’s light heavyweight debut.
UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman took place on Friday, Oct. 18, in Boston, Mass. The fight card was headlined by Dominick Reyes and Chris Weidman, while the co-main event featured Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens.