UFC on ESPN 6: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman recap video

See the highlights and recap from UFC on ESPN 6: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman. Reyes proved his place in the 205-pound division by quickly spoiling Weidman’s light heavyweight debut.

UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman took place on Friday, Oct. 18, in Boston, Mass. The fight card was headlined by Dominick Reyes and Chris Weidman, while the co-main event featured Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens.