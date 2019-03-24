HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAnthony Pettis Proves He Is Stephen Thompson’s Kryptonite with Stunning Superman Punch KO

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 6 Live Results: Thompson vs. Pettis (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Stephen Thompson

featuredUFC Nashville weigh-in results: One fighter misses weight

Anthony Pettis UFC Nashville scrum

featuredAnthony Pettis: A win puts me right in line for a title

UFC on ESPN+ 6 Attendance and Gate Figures from Nashville

March 24, 2019
NoNo Comments

The UFC octagon was in Nashville on Saturday for UFC on ESPN+ 6. The 12-bout fight card took place at Bridgestone Arena. Following the event, the fight promotion released the attendance and gate numbers stemming from the event.

10,863 spectators attended the event headlined by welterweights Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis generating gate receipts totaling $939,095.99.

Those in attendance witnessed Pettis, the former lightweight champion, knockout Thompson late in the second round. Down on the scorecards, Pettis landed a spectacular superman punch that connected and rendered Thompson unconscious. The knockout win earned Pettis a Performance of the Night bonus.

RELATED > UFC on ESPN+ 6 Live Results: Thompson vs. Pettis (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

In the co-main event, No. 4 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes destroyed No. 10 ranked Justin Willis. Blaydes used his superior wresting to take Willis down and control him. The one-sided fight solidified Blaydes’ ranking and ended an eight-fight winning streak for Willis.

Kicking off the main card, 20-year old prospect Maycee Barber defeated JJ Aldrich by TKO to remain undefeated.  Barber was knocked down in the opening moments of the bout but poured it on the second frame to get the finish. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA