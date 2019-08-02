Colby Covington continues verbal assault of Robbie Lawler (UFC on ESPN 5 face-off video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
(Courtesy of MMA H.E.A.T.)

Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler is set following Friday’s weigh-in. While two fighters missed weight, everyone eventually came to agreement and the full 12-bout fight card will stake place in Newark, N.J.

Following the weigh-in, all of the fighters squared off with their opponents for the final time before their bouts on Saturday.

Of particular note, Colby Covington, who has fed Lawler a steady diet of trash talk leading up to the fight, continued jawwing at him during their face-off. True to form, Lawler didn’t utter a word back at Covington, instead keeping his stoic demeanor as fight time quickly approaches.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 3, for full UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler live results from Newark, New Jersey. Former champions Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler square off in the main event, looking to earn a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

