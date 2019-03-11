UFC on ESPN+ 5 Live Results: Till vs. Masvidal (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

The UFC returns to London for a welterweight showdown.

UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal features a pivotal welterweight bout between England’s own Darren Till and fellow contender Jorge Masvidal. Though they are both coming off of losses, they remain two of the more exciting fighters in the division and promise fireworks in London.

Till is looking to get back on track after failing to take the welterweight title from Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 last year. After contemplating a move to middleweight, Till decided to remain at 170 pounds, where he know sees a potential quick return to title contention after Kamaru Usman took the belt from Woodley at UFC 235 earlier this month.

At one time rocketing toward a title shot of his own, Masvidal has found himself on the sidelines since late 2017, largely because he has had difficulty finding an opponent. Though he lost back-to-back bouts to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson before his lengthy break, Masvidal remains one of the more explosive fighters in the Octagon and a difficult obstacle for anyone.

The UFC on ESPN+ 5 co-main event features Brit Leon Edwards, who has also been rocketing up the 170-pound rankings. He wanted a shot at Till, but that bout didn’t come together, so he instead faces Icelander Gunnar Nelson, giving the card a top end filled with some of the best welterweights in the world.

UFC on ESPN+ 5 takes place on Saturday, March 16, at O2 Arena in London.

