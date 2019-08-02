UFC on ESPN 5 Live Results: Covington vs. Lawler (Results & Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler bout from Newark, New Jersey, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship this week returns to Newark, New Jersey, for UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler. The fight card is topped by a pivotal welterweight showdown between former teammates Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler.

Covington and Lawler were at one time American Top Team stablemates, but Lawler has since moved on and that doesn’t sit well with Covington. What really doesn’t sit well with Covington, however, is the idea that he could lose a promised shot at the belt currently wrapped around Kamaru Usman’s waist should he lose to Lawler.

Lawler declined to interact in Covington’s trash-take antics, instead focused on getting his career back on track. Having lost three of his last four bouts, Lawler could take a huge step back toward title contention should he derail Covington’s aspirations.

UFC on ESPN 5 also features a true fight for the fans co-main event, as old schoolers Jim Miller and Clay Guida face each other in a respectful showdown for O.G. bragging rights.

UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler results from Newark

UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler fight card

Main Card (ESPN)

Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler

Jim Miller vs Clay Guida

Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma

Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Prelims (ESPN)