UFC on ESPN 5: Colby Covington vs Robbie Lawler recap video

See the highlights from the UFC on ESPN 5 main event between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler, as we recap Covington’s win over Lawler.

Covington’s shot at Kamaru Usman and the UFC welterweight title was on the line against Lawler, a former UFC champion, but he passed the test with flying coloring. Covington dominated Lawler throughout, keeping his shot at the title intact.

Covington is now expected to face Usman later this year in a match-up that promises fireworks inside and outside of the cage, as witnessed by their confrontational UFC on ESPN 5 post-show interview.