UFC on ESPN 5 bonuses: Georges St-Pierre teammate Nasrat Haqparast wins big

August 4, 2019
NoNo Comments

Nasrat Haqparast, with teammate Georges St-Pierre in his corner, led the charge on UFC on ESPN 5 performance bonuses on Saturday.

Haqparast hunted Joaquim Silva down, looking for the big left hand the entire first round of their fight. That left hand didn’t come until the second frame, but when it did, Silva was down and out. Haqparast was $50,000 to the better with his Performance of the Night bonus for the knockout.

Antonina Shevchenko, sister of flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, also earned a bonus for her technical submission victory over Lucie Pudilova.

Despite her being put to sleep, Pudilova also earned a bonus for being half of the Fight of the Night opposite Shevchenko.

Matt Schnell added to his case for a shot at UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo by submitting Jordan Espinosa.

His triangle choke finish also earned Schnell a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC on ESPN 5 Performance Bonuses

  • Performance of the Night: Nasrat Haqparast
  • Fight of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilova
  • Performance of the Night: Matt Schnell

UFC ON ESPN 5 Gate and Attendance

  • Gate: $687,778
  • Attendance: 10,427

UFC on ESPN 5 Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler fight highlights and recap video

