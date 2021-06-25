UFC on ESPN+ 48 weigh-in results: All fighters hit their mark

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 48 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. All the fighters successfully made weight.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between no. 3 ranked contender Ciryl Gane and no. 5 ranked Alexander Volkov. Gane weighed in at while Volkov tipped the scales at 265 pounds.

UFC on ESPN+ 48 Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane (245) vs. Alexander Volkov (265)

Tanner Boser (240) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (230)

Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Timur Valiev (136)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Daniel Pineda (145)

Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Tim Means (170.5)

Jai Herbert (155.5) vs. Renato Moicano (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)