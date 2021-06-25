UFC on ESPN+ 48 weigh-in results: All fighters hit their mark

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 48 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. All the fighters successfully made weight.
The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between no. 3 ranked contender Ciryl Gane and no. 5 ranked Alexander Volkov. Gane weighed in at while Volkov tipped the scales at 265 pounds.
UFC on ESPN+ 48 Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
- Ciryl Gane (245) vs. Alexander Volkov (265)
- Tanner Boser (240) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (230)
- Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Timur Valiev (136)
- Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Daniel Pineda (145)
- Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Tim Means (170.5)
- Jai Herbert (155.5) vs. Renato Moicano (156)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)
- Danilo Marques (205.5) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5)
- Michel Prazeres (170) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5)
- Warlley Alves (171) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)
- Marcin Prachnio (206) vs. Ike Villanueva (205)
- Julia Avila (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)
- Justin Jaynes (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146)
- Damir Hadzovic (155.5) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155.5)