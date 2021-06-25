HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 48 Face-offs | Video

featuredMiesha Tate is looking shredded ahead of UFC return

Kevin Lee UFC 244 post-fight interview

featuredKevin Lee out of UFC 264 fight with Sean Brady, both want bout rescheduled for late Summer

featuredJake Paul praises Anderson Silva: ‘He showed that MMA strikers are also great boxers’

UFC on ESPN+ 48 weigh-in results: All fighters hit their mark

June 25, 2021
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 48 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. All the fighters successfully made weight.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight bout between no. 3 ranked contender Ciryl Gane and no. 5 ranked Alexander Volkov. Gane weighed in at while Volkov tipped the scales at 265 pounds.

Miesha Tate is looking shredded ahead of UFC return

UFC on ESPN+ 48 Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Ciryl Gane (245) vs. Alexander Volkov (265)
  • Tanner Boser (240) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (230)
  • Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Timur Valiev (136)
  • Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Daniel Pineda (145)
  • Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Tim Means (170.5)
  • Jai Herbert (155.5) vs. Renato Moicano (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

  • Danilo Marques (205.5) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5)
  • Michel Prazeres (170) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5)
  • Warlley Alves (171) vs. Jeremiah Wells (171)
  • Marcin Prachnio (206) vs. Ike Villanueva (205)
  • Julia Avila (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)
  • Justin Jaynes (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146)
  • Damir Hadzovic (155.5) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155.5)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA