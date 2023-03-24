HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 43: Vera vs. Sandhagen Weigh-in Results: One Fight Canceled

March 24, 2023
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 43: Vera vs. Sandhangen fight card officially weighed in on Frida in San Antonio, Texas.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight fight between contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. Both men are ranked in the Top 5 and looking to move into title fight consideration. Vera weighed in at 136 pounds while Sandhagen tipped the scales at 135.5.

All fighters who weighed in made weight, but one fight was canceled. “Due to medical issues” lightweight Manuel Torres did not weigh in. His bout against Trey Ogden was canceled.

UFC on ESPN 43 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Marlon Vera (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)
  • Bantamweight: Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Yana Santos (135)
  • Featherweight: Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Austin Lingo (146)
  • Flyweight: Andrea Lee (126) vs. Maycee Barber (125.5)
  • Flyweight: Alex Perez (126) vs. Manel Kape (125.5)
  • Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Albert Duraev (186)

Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

  • Featherweight: Daniel Pineda (145.5) vs. Tucker Lutz (146)
  • Featherweight: Steven Peterson (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (146)
  • Welterweight: Trevin Giles (170.5) vs. Preston Parsons (171)
  • Flyweight: CJ Vergara (126) vs. Daniel de Silva (126)
  • Lightweight: Manuel Torres (Did Not Weigh in) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)
  • Flyweight: Vinicius Salvador (126) vs. Victor Altamirano (124.5)

