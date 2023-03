UFC on ESPN 43: Vera vs. Sandhagen Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The athlete competing on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 43 fight card participated in the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins for the public in San Antonio, Texas on Friday.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight fight between contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. Both men are ranked in the Top 5 and looking to move into title fight consideration. Vera weighed in at 136 pounds while Sandhagen tipped the scales at 135.5.