UFC on ESPN 4 weigh-in results: dos Anjos vs. Edwards set; one fighter misses weight

The UFC on ESPN 4 fight card slated for Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, is set after all 26 fighters weighed in on Friday morning, although one fighter missed weight by three pounds.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos continues his quest for the welterweight belt, as he squares off with rising contender Leon Edwards in the five-round main event.

Dos Anjos and Edwards both weighed in without issue, each of them stepping on the scale at 171 pounds, the upper limit for a welterweight non-title fight.

Dos Anjos immediately shot into title contention when he moved up to the welterweight division on the strength of three consecutive victories over top contenders, including former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. He fell short in his battle with Colby Covington for the interim title. He followed that with a loss to current champion Kamaru Usman before the Nigerian became the champion.

Dos Anjos bounced back with a win over Kevin Lee and needs the victory over Edwards to keep his name near the top of the welterweight leaderboard. Edwards, who also has a loss to Usman on his record, is in a much better position to earn a shot at redemption than Dos Anjos. Since losing to Usman in 2015, he has since won seven fights in succession, including victories over the likes of Gunnar Nelson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. A win over Dos Anjos might be all that he needs to rocket into the upper echelon of the welterweight division and start his campaign for a title shot. The UFC on ESPN 4 fight card also features several key heavyweight match-ups, including Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris, Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams, and Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell. The only fighter on the UFC San Antonio fight card to miss weight was Jennifer Maia. She stepped on the scale at 129 pounds, a full three pounds over the limit for her flyweight non-title bout with Roxanne Modafferi. Though Maia weighed in early in the proceedings, she did not return to the scale prior to the ending of the official weigh-in. Modafferi posted on social media indicating that the fight was still going to happen. UFC officials then confirmed Maia would not weigh in again, but that the fight would still take place. “I’m eating and drinking back stage and I found out my opponent missed weight? What? Bummer!” Modafferi wrote on Twitter. “Well I’m glad the fight is still on.” UFC officials later confirmed that Maia forfeited 30 percent of her fight purse to Modafferi as a penalty for missing weight. TRENDING > Daniel Cormier: ‘I just don’t think (Stipe) is good enough’ to beat me

UFC on ESPN 4 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Rafael dos Anjos (171) vs. Leon Edwards (171)

Aleksei Oleinik (236) vs. Walt Harris (256)

Greg Hardy (266) vs. Juan Adams (266)

James Vick (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155)

Alexander Hernandez (155) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (156)

Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Ben Rothwell (265)

Prelims Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Steven Peterson (145)

Raquel Pennington (136) vs. Irene Aldana (135)

Sam Alvey (205) vs. Klidson Abreu (205)

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Jennifer Maia (129)*

Ray Borg (136) vs. Gabriel Silva (134)

Mario Bautista (136) vs. Jin Soo Son (136)

Domingo Pilarte (136) vs. Felipe Colares (136)

Jennifer Maia missed weight, but her fight with Roxanne Modafferi is still happening.

Tune in Saturday, July 20, for full UFC on ESPN 4: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards live results from San Antonio, Texas, on MMAWeekly.com. Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos continues his quest for the UFC welterweight title, as he squares off with rising contender Leon Edwards in the UFC on ESPN 4 main event.