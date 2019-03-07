HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN+ 4 Live Results: Lewis vs dos Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

March 7, 2019
(The first UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs dos Santos from Wichita, Kan. is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

The UFC makes its first foray to Wichita, Kan., with a heavyweight showdown topping the bill.

Derrick Lewis is coming off of a loss to current champion Daniel Cormier and looking to get in the hunt for a return trip to a title fight. A victory over Junior dos Santos in Wichita would certainly be a big step in the right direction.

After failing to regain the belt from Stipe Miocic in 2017, dos Santos, also a former UFC heavyweight champion, spent some time fighting a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation. He was eventually found to be innocent of intentionally ingesting a prohibited substance. dos Santos was one of several Brazilian fighters found to have ingested a supplement that was tainted by including prohibited ingredients not divulged on the label.

Like Lewis, dos Santos is hoping to get another crack at the UFC heavyweight title. He already has back-to-back victories over Blagoy Ivanov and Tai Tuivasa to his credit since his return to the Octagon. Adding a victory over Lewis would edge him ever closer to the belt.

The UFC on ESPN+ 4 co-main event features an important bout for rising welterweight contenders Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Curtis Millender.

UFC on ESPN+ 4 takes place on Saturday, March 9, at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.

UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs dos Santos Full Live Results

