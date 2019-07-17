UFC on ESPN 4 Live Results: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards (Results & Fight Stats)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship lands in San Antonio, Texas, this week for UFC on ESPN 4, where former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos continues his quest to become the welterweight champion as he squares off with fellow 170-pound contender Leon Edwards in the main event.

Dos Anjos immediately shot into title contention when he moved up to the welterweight division on the strength of three consecutive victories over top contenders, including former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. He fell short in his battle with Colby Covington for the interim title. He followed that with a loss to current champion Kamaru Usman before the Nigerian became the champion.

Dos Anjos bounced back with a win over Kevin Lee and needs the victory over Edwards to keep his name near the top of the welterweight leaderboard.

Edwards, who also has a loss to Usman on his record, is in a much better position to earn a shot at redemption than Dos Anjos. Since losing to Usman in 2015, he has since won seven fights in succession, including victories over the likes of Gunnar Nelson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

A win over Dos Anjos might be all that he needs to rocket into the upper echelon of the welterweight division and start his campaign for a title shot.

The UFC on ESPN 4 fight card also features several key heavyweight match-ups, including Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris, Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams, and Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell.

UFC on ESPN 4: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards results from San Antonio

UFC on ESPN 4: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards San Antonio fight card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris



Greg Hardy vs. Juan Adams



James Vick vs. Dan Hooker



Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo



Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell

Prelims Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN)