UFC on ESPN 4 bonuses: Walt Harris’ 12-second knockout nets an extra $50,000

Ten of the 13 bouts on the UFC on ESPN 4 fight card on Saturday night in San Antonio went to a decision, but that didn’t stop one of those bouts from securing Fight of the Night honors. While there were only three fights that went to a finish, it had to be difficult to narrow those down to two Performance of the Night bonus winners when all three of those fights ended in the first round.

Heavyweight Walt Harris took one of those Performance of the Night bonuses for his co-main event knockout of Aleksei Oleinik. Harris landed a jumping knee and a brutal left hand that put Oleinik down and out in just 12 seconds, the third fastest knockout in UFC heavyweight history.

The other Performance of the Night honor went to New Zealander Dan Hooker, who needed a little bit longer to take out Texan James Vick. While Vick started strong, it was Hooker that landed the punch that put Vick on his backside. Hooker then hovered over Vick and rained down punches until the referee stopped the fight.

Though the UFC on ESPN 4 fight card opened with nine consecutive decisions, the second fight of the night was still action-packed enough for Maurio Bautista and Jin Soo Son to earn the Fight of the Night honors, with each man receiving a $50,000 bonus. Bautista also walked away with the victory following a unanimous decision in his favor.

UFC on ESPN 4: dos Anjos vs. Edwards Fighter Bonuses

Performance of the Night: Walt Harris

Performance of the Night: Dan Hooker

Fight of the Night: Maurio Bautista vs. Jin Soo Son

UFC on ESPN 4: dos Anjos vs. Edwards Gate and Attendance