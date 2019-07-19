UFC on ESPN 4: dos Anjos vs. Edwards weigh-in face-offs video

(Courtesy of MMA Junkie)

The UFC on ESPN 4 weigh-ins took place Friday morning. After all of the fighters stepped on the scale, they later returned for the final face-offs before they fight on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos continues his quest for the welterweight belt, as he squares off with rising contender Leon Edwards in the five-round main event.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier: ‘I just don’t think (Stipe) is good enough’ to beat me

Tune in Saturday, July 20, for full UFC on ESPN 4: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards live results from San Antonio, Texas, on MMAWeekly.com. Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos continues his quest for the UFC welterweight title, as he squares off with rising contender Leon Edwards in the UFC on ESPN 4 main event.