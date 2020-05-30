UFC on ESPN+ 35
Date: June 20, 2020
Venue: UFC APEX
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Gate: No ticket sales
Attendance: No audience in attendance
Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
* The event was originally to be held at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed until being announced that the event would be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.
UFC on ESPN+ 35 Fight Card
- Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy
- Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos
- Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad
- Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau
- Gillian Robertson vs. Cortney Casey
- Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren
- Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola