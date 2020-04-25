HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN+ 34: Overeem vs. Harris fight card

UFC on ESPN+ 34: Overeem vs. Harris
Date: May 16, 2020
Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Location: Jacksonville, Florida

gate: $XXX
attendance: XXX

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX

 

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Fight Card

  • Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris
  • Alex Perez vs Kai Kara-France
  • Jared Gordon vs Matt Sayles
  • Kevin Holland vs Anthony Hernandez

 

* UFC announced on April 24th their return with the new UFC 249 fight card to be held in Jacksonville, Florida, with two other events for the same venue. One being a previously scheduled event for May 16 and a newly booked event for May 13. UFC on ESPN+ 33 was originally scheduled for San Diego, CA. These are the first events after the postponed events due to the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

 

 

