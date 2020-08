UFC on ESPN+ 33: Smith vs. Rakić fight card

UFC on ESPN+ 33: Smith vs. Rakić

Date: August 29, 2020

Venue: The UFC APEX

Location: Las Vegas, NV



gate: N/A

attendance: N/A

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: xxx

– Performance of the Night: xxx

– Performance of the Night: xxx

UFC on ESPN+ 33 Fight Card

Main Card (5 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Anthony Smith vs Aleksandar Rakić



Robbie Lawler vs Neil Magny



Alexa Grasso vs Ji Yeon Kim



Ricardo Lamas vs TBA

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cuțelaba

Prelims (2 a.m. ET on ESPN+)