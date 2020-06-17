UFC on ESPN+ 32 fight card on July 25

UFC on ESPN+ 32
Date: July 25, 2020
Venue: Fight Island
Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Gate: No ticket sales
Attendance: No audience in attendance
Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
UFC on ESPN+ 32 Fight Card
Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
- Maurício Rua vs. Antônio Rogério Nogueira
- Alexander Gustafsson vs. Fabrício Werdum
- Mike Grundy vs. Movsar Evloev
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa