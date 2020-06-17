UFC on ESPN+ 31 fight card on July 18

UFC on ESPN+ 31
Date: July 18, 2020
Venue: Fight Island
Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Gate: No ticket sales
Attendance: No audience in attendance
Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
UFC on ESPN+ 31 Fight Card
- Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Sergey Spivak vs. Carlos Felipe
- Khadis Ibragimov vs. Roman Dolidze
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Askar Askarov vs. Alexandre Pantoja
- Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
- Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani