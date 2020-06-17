UFC on ESPN+ 31 fight card on July 18

UFC on ESPN+ 31

Date: July 18, 2020

Venue: Fight Island

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Gate: No ticket sales

Attendance: No audience in attendance

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: TBD

– Performance of the Night: TBD

– Performance of the Night: TBD

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Fight Card