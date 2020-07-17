UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in results: Clear of Covid and the scale, Figueiredo vs. Benavidez set

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 17, 2020
The UFC on ESPN+ 30 main event rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez got the green light on Friday. 

Figueiredo and Benavidez first met to determine a new UFC flyweight champion earlier this year on Feb. 29. Nothing went as planned. Figueiredo missed weight, but defeated Benavidez. Having missed weight, he was ineligible to win the belt.

The rematch was set for UFC Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The rematch was nearly derailed.

Figueiredo tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday ahead of his departure from Sao Paulo to Paris. He and his management insisted upon a second test, explaining that Figueiredo had already had and recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus two months prior.

He was retested, which came back negative, and thus flew to Abu Dhabi, where he was tested two more times upon arrival and quarantined for 48 hours.

Figueiredo had no issues with the scale this time, hitting the championship weight of 125 pounds, as did Benavidez. That sets them up for the final hurdle to the rematch: another test.

All UFC on ESPN+ 30 fighters will undergo another pre-fight COVID-19 test before being allowed to fight.

Saturday’s co-main event is slated to feature a pivotal middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum, each of whom weighed 186 pounds on Friday.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125)
  • Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)
  • Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)
  • Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Askar Askarov (126)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Roman Dolidze (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)
  • Grant Dawson (150) vs. Nad Narimani (150) – catchweight bout
  • Joe Duffy (155.5) vs. Joel Alvarez (156)
  • Brett Johns (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)
  • Malcolm Gordon (135) vs. Amir Albazi (136)
  • Davi Ramos (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)
  • Carlos Felipe (261) vs. Sergey Spivak (240)

