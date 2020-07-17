UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White: Contingency Plan for US fights if Las Vegas shuts down again | UFC on ESPN+ 30

July 17, 2020
Barring any unforeseen issues, the UFC on ESPN+ 30 main event rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez is a go. The two weighed in on Friday, setting up a fight that will hopefully determine a new UFC bantamweight champion.

The championship was vacated when Henry Cejudo retired after his last fight.

Figueiredo and Benavidez fought for the belt earlier this year, but it failed to install a new champion. Figueiredo won the bout, but missed weight for the fight, so he was ineligible to become champion.

Check out the full UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-ins, where both main eventers hit the championship mark.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125)
  • Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)
  • Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)
  • Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Askar Askarov (126)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Roman Dolidze (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)
  • Grant Dawson (150) vs. Nad Narimani (150) – catchweight bout
  • Joe Duffy (155.5) vs. Joel Alvarez (156)
  • Brett Johns (136) vs. Montel Jackson (136)
  • Malcolm Gordon (135) vs. Amir Albazi (136)
  • Davi Ramos (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)
  • Carlos Felipe (261) vs. Sergey Spivak (240)

