UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in video

Barring any unforeseen issues, the UFC on ESPN+ 30 main event rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez is a go. The two weighed in on Friday, setting up a fight that will hopefully determine a new UFC bantamweight champion.

The championship was vacated when Henry Cejudo retired after his last fight.

Figueiredo and Benavidez fought for the belt earlier this year, but it failed to install a new champion. Figueiredo won the bout, but missed weight for the fight, so he was ineligible to become champion.

Check out the full UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-ins, where both main eventers hit the championship mark.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Askar Askarov (126)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)