UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez weigh-in face-offs video

The UFC on ESPN+ 30 main event rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez got the green light on Friday. The two weighed in, setting up a fight that will hopefully determine a new UFC bantamweight champion.

The championship was vacated when Henry Cejudo retired after his last fight.

Figueiredo and Benavidez fought for the belt earlier this year, but it failed to install a new champion. Figueiredo won the bout, but missed weight for the fight, so he was ineligible to become champion.

After both men hit the championship mark at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in on Friday, they and the rest of the fighters on the card faced off for the final time before Saturday’s bouts.

