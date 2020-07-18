UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Hermansson bout from the Flash Forum on Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 18, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 start times

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 live results from Fight Island

UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 takes place on Saturday, July 18, on Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. UFC on ESPN+ 30 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s third of four events during a 15-day span on Fight Island.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span. UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal kicked things into gear on Fight Island on Saturday, July 11.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 features a re-run of the flyweight championship bout from earlier this year that was supposed to have determined a new champion. Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez in their first match-up, but was ineligible to win the belt vacated by retired champion Henry Cejudo after he failed to make weight for the fight.

The miss in weight coupled with a controversial head-butt left the UFC quickly signing an immediate rematch, which will take place in Saturday’s main event on Fight Island. This time, hopefully, there will be a new champion crowned.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 Quick Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Sergey Spivak

UFC on ESPN+ 30: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 face-offs

&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)