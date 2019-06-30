HOT OFF THE WIRE
Francis Ngannou KOs Junior dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 3

featuredUFC on ESPN 3 results: Francis Ngannou continues his reign over the heavyweight division

UFC Minneapolis Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN 3 Live Results: Ngannou vs. dos Santos (Results & Fight Stats)

Junior dos Santos UFC Boise post-fight

featuredHow fatherhood has changed Junior Dos Santos: ‘It’s something I think I’ve needed’ (Yahoo Sports Special)

Junior dos Santos vs Francis Ngannou UFC 215

featuredUFC on ESPN 3 weigh-in results: Ngannou and dos Santos ready to battle for shot at the belt

UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos post-fight press conference video

June 30, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following Saturday night’s fights in Minneapolis, Minn., several of the UFC on ESPN 3 key fighters took to the microphone to answer questions from the reporters on site. 

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN 3 results: Francis Ngannou continues his reign over the heavyweight division

Francis Ngannou made quick work of former champion Junior dos Santos in the UFC on ESPN 3 main event, while Joseph Benavidez reclaimed his spot as the top contender in the UFC flyweight division by once again topping Jussier Formiga in their co-main event rematch.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA