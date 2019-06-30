UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos post-fight press conference video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following Saturday night’s fights in Minneapolis, Minn., several of the UFC on ESPN 3 key fighters took to the microphone to answer questions from the reporters on site.

Francis Ngannou made quick work of former champion Junior dos Santos in the UFC on ESPN 3 main event, while Joseph Benavidez reclaimed his spot as the top contender in the UFC flyweight division by once again topping Jussier Formiga in their co-main event rematch.