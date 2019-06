UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. dos Santos

(UFC on ESPN 3)

Date: June 29, 2019

Venue: Target Center

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

UFC on ESPN 3 Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos



Jussier Formiga vs. Joseph Benavidez



Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin



Roosevelt Roberts vs. Vinc Pichel



Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes



Alonzo Menifield vs. Paul Craig



Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)