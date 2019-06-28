UFC on ESPN 3 loses bout on the eve of weigh-ins

UFC featherweight Vince Murdock on Thursday announced that he had to withdraw from his UFC on ESPN 3 bout with Jordan Griffin.

On the eve of weigh-ins, Murdock posted to Instagram, announcing that he didn’t have the proper medical clearance in order to compete on Saturday and would be unable to “make the walk.” As it was, Murdock was stepping in as a late replacement for Chas Skelly.

“Difficult as it is to say, I must let you know that I won’t be making the walk this Saturday,” Murdock wrote. “Unfortunately at this time the UFC requires some more test to clear me medically fit to fight. As difficult as it is for me to write this message, I strongly believe with the required test completed in the coming days I will be cleared to fight.

“I apologize to everyone that was looking forward to seeing me make the walk this Saturday. No one is more crushed than I am. I strongly believe this will be resolved soon and I will have another opportunity to make the walk.”

With only a few hours to go until the official weigh-in on Friday, it was unclear at the time of publication if UFC officials would be able to secure a new opponent for Griffin to remain on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 3 fight card in Minneapolis, Minn.

